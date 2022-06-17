A ‘dam’ good getaway!   

Heera Hari By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Located on the foot of the Western Ghats, about 30 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram, the Neyyar dam is a perfect getaway for nature lovers. If you want to spend your day soaking in the tranquility of the mountains and enjoying the aerial view of the river Neyyar, this is the ideal place. The dam, built on the Neyyar River, is part of the Neyyar Wildlife Reserve, which is home to a number of animal species.

Boating is a popular activity here. Flanked by the tiger reserve, the Western Ghats and the dam running parallel to the river, the Neyyar lake offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable boating experience. The fees range from Rs.250 to Rs.400, depending on the number of hours you choose. The best time to visit Neyyar dam is in the morning.

The Neyyar Dam is surrounded by other tourist attractions too such as the Neyyar Dam Wildlife Sanctuary, Agastya Mala, Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram, Elephant Rehabilitation Centre and Banatheertham Falls to mention a few.

From the mountains to the dam, water and wildlife, there is plenty here to keep shutterbugs busy. If on a picnic with family, it would be best to carry food and drinks with you. Visitors are allowed at the dam from 8 am to 7 pm.

How to reach

One-hour drive from the city

KSRTC bus services run regularly from Thiruvananthapuram to Neyyar Dam from 5 am to 8 pm. Ola and Uber cab services are also available.

Accommodation

There are a variety of options, with cost per night ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000

For your tastebuds

Taste the food from street-side thatched shops to experience local flavours.