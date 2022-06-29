Govt calls for ‘update’ as it marks MSME Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Minister for Local Self Government M V Govindan inaugurated the International Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Day (June 27) and entrepreneurship help desks at the Mascot Hotel here.

Rajeeve said in the first three months of the year, 24,784 enterprises were registered. From August, three Regional Facilitation Councils would become operational, he added. “Some banks have come forward to offer loans to entrepreneurs at an interest rate of 4 per cent. We will ensure the support of other banks also. The government’s policy is not on how to make entrepreneurship more difficult, but on how to make entrepreneurial dreams come true through simpler procedures,” the minister said.

Inaugurating the state-level Entrepreneurship Help Desk, minister Govindan stressed the entrepreneurs must update and adapt to the changes over the course of time. “In today’s society, may it be any business, it needs innovative and progressive ideas and technologies.

Kerala has always been advanced on social, educational and health fronts, but it can thrive only if this social capital is transformed into industrial capital. For that, the entrepreneurs should be updated with new changes around them. The government is committed to creating such an industrial environment,” he said.

The Industries Department is targeting one lakh enterprises in Kerala this financial year in collaboration with various departments like Local Self-Government, Co-operation, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry.

Through this, the government is envisioning a massive project to provide employment to 3 to 4 lakh people, the minister added.