KWA to hand over roads to KRFB before July 15

Currently, new pipelines are being laid from Observatory Hills to Paris Road and from Vanross Junction to Oottukuzhi.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority and the Kerala Road Fund Board have reached an agreement to complete road repair works. According to the agreement, the new pipelines being laid will be completed and KRFB will get possession of roads for tarring works before July 15.

Currently, new pipelines are being laid from Observatory Hills to Paris Road and from Vanross Junction to Oottukuzhi. People living on these stretches had come out against the delay in completing road repair works. This led KWA managing director S Venkatesapathy and KRFB chairman CEO Seeram Sambasiva Rao to hold talks on completing the pipeline works and conduct tarring before July 15.

