Corporation demands reconsideration of Nemom coaching terminal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation council on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding that the Union government reconsider its decision to abandon the Nemom railway coaching terminal project. The resolution was presented by Mayor S Arya Rajendran. Though councillors of the LDF and UDF supported the resolution, members of the BJP ‘stayed away’.

The meeting also witnessed heated argument between the ruling front and BJP over the issue. The mayor said she was shocked to learn that the project had been abandoned unilaterally.“The Railways was ready to reveal that the project was abandoned only because John Brittas MP had lodged a complaint with the Rajya Sabha Speaker seeking to know. The decision is the continuation of the Railways’ attitude of ignoring Kerala’s demands The decision to abandon the project should be reconsidered immediately, “ she said.

The council also passed a resolution demanding that the Union government withdraw the Agnipath scheme. The UDF supported the resolution, while the BJP councillors opposed it. Presenting the resolution, the mayor said that the scheme was a product of the Union government’s malice to guard the country’s security forces.