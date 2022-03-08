Two renovated roads to be opened on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the two renovated roads passing through Nedumangad-Vamanapuram constituencies on Tuesday. Nandiyode-Chettachal Road, constructed at a cost of Rs 9.68 crore, will be inaugurated at 4pm at Nandiyode Market Junction. MLA D K Murali will preside over the function.

The inauguration of the Pulippara-Anad-Mottakkavu road, which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 6 crore, will be held at 4.45 pm at Anad Bank Junction under the chairmanship of Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil. MP Adoor Prakash will be the chief guest. Various panchayat presidents and political representatives will attend.