STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two renovated roads to be opened on Tuesday

Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the two renovated roads passing through Nedumangad-Vamanapuram constituencies on Tuesday. 

Published: 08th March 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Accordingly, NHAI prepared a detailed project report in 2019 and invited bids for widening the ECR to four-lane in two packages.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the two renovated roads passing through Nedumangad-Vamanapuram constituencies on Tuesday. Nandiyode-Chettachal Road, constructed at a cost of Rs  9.68 crore, will be inaugurated at 4pm at Nandiyode Market Junction. MLA D K Murali will preside over the function. 

The inauguration of the Pulippara-Anad-Mottakkavu road, which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 6 crore, will be held at 4.45 pm at Anad Bank Junction under the chairmanship of Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil. MP Adoor Prakash will be the chief guest. Various panchayat presidents and political representatives will attend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp