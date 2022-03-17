Refurbished Kairali, Sree and Nila complex opened

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kairali, Sree and Nila complex — an iconic cinema complex owned by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) — was opened for the public on Wednesday after renovation. The reopening is just in time for the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) which starts on Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The renovation was done at a cost of `12 crore, equipping the facility with futuristic laser projectors, Dolby Atmos sound system, and amenities like a feeding room, children’s play area and comfortable seating.

KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun told TNIE that it’s the responsibility of the film corportation to provide a world-class experience to viewers. “It is unaffordable for many to go to a multiplex for watching films nowadays, so we conceived the project with the idea of offering state-of-the-art viewing experience for ordinary people. To make the facility more women-friendly, we have added a feeding room from where mothers can watch the movie while feeding an infant,” said Shaji, adding that KSFDC is happy it could finish the renovation ahead of IFFK despite facing challenges.

All three screens at the complex have been equipped with RGB 4K laser projectors and a triple beam 3D unit based on SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) parameters to offer prime visual experience. The 32-channel Dolby Atmos ensures the highest quality audio output.

A ramp and wheelchair friendly facilities make the theatre accessible to the differently-abled. The complex also features a reading room, elevator, dormitory, VIP room and VIP launch. KSFDC established Kairali and Sree theatres in the capital in 1988. In 2010, the cinemas were equipped with digital projection facilities. The third theatre, Nila, was added in 2012.