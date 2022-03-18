STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramesh Chennithala’s book on K-Rail released

He was speaking after releasing the book, “K-Rail for whom” written by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala here. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan received a copy of the book from Chandy.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the day when police used force to remove anti-SilverLine agitators in Changanassery, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy opined that the LDF Government’s move to implement the project defying stiff opposition from people does not suit democracy. He was speaking after releasing the book, “K-Rail for whom” written by senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala here. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan received a copy of the book from Chandy.

Chandy recalled that it was during former chief minister V S Achuthanandan’s tenure that the detailed project report for K - Rail in its old name, High Speed Rail Corridor, was prepared. But it was only when Chandy succeeded Achuthanandan in 2011 that the DPR was completed.

“The moment I read the report, I realised that the state will not be able to bear the project and it was shelved. When you look at the state’s stature, this project can never be implemented due to huge financial liabilities and environment issues. The dream project of the UDF Government, Vizhinjam Transshipment Container Terminal, has been delayed by two years due to scarcity of granite,” said Chandy. 

