Mukkola-Karode bypass to be opened in August

Construction of approach roads of elevated highway on either side is in progress

Finishing work in progress at the NH 66 bypass near Karode of Mukkola-Karode section

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited Mukkola- Karode NH 66 bypass stretch and elevated highway at Kazhakootam is likely to be commissioned in August. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to execute the work in such a way that both roads can be opened to public simultaneously in August. According to an NHAI official, a plan is under way to open both stretches at the same time and the date will be fixed later. The work on both projects is nearing completion. 

P Pradeep, project director, NHAI, told TNIE that they are striving hard to commission both projects simultaneously. “The work is nearing completion. As far as Mukkola- Karode stretch is concerned, all hurdles have been cleared and the work is in full swing at various places. 

Earlier, there was a delay in getting ‘borrow area’ approval to fill sand from the Irrigation department. Now, that issue has been resolved. So hopefully, the work on the stretch can be finished in two months if rain does not disrupt work in June or July. Similarly, the construction of approach roads of the elevated highway on either side is in progress. The work is going on smoothly so as to ensure completion in two months,” Pradeep said. 

Earlier, NHAI sources said that the Kovalam-Karode stretch will be opened for traffic, even though the work on the Tamil Nadu side of the border won’t be completed by then. From Karode, vehicles can be diverted through service roads to enter Chenkavila at Poovar-Kaliyikkavila road for reaching Tamil Nadu. The 16.3-km road is being built as part of the second phase development of NH-66.

The original deadline for completion of the concrete road was May 31 last year. In fact, the deadline was changed several times due to pandemic and unavailability of red earth. Once the highway is opened, commuters from north Kerala can save time without entering Thiruvananthapuram city for going to Tamil Nadu via Kanyakumari.  Meanwhile, the construction of three proposed underpasses will start only after the 2.72 km elevated highway is opened for traffic.                  

