A ‘fully loaded’ Travancore fort

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perched on the hilly terrains, the Udayagiri Fort is one of the most-visited historical spots in Kanyakumari district. Also known as De Lannoy’s Fort or ‘Dillani Kottai’, it is located 14km from Nagercoil in Thuckalay town.

“Udayagiri Fort is located near the Padmanabhapuram Kotta and is one of the astonishing remnants of the 18th century Travancore regime,” says veteran historian and writer Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, while conversing on the history of the fort.

“Notably, the fort was used as a prison to lodge prisoners of war captured during campaigns against Tipu Sultan.” The fort is indeed an architectural marvel, built with huge granite slabs around a solitary hill. Unlike other forts, this was not built for stationing soldiers; it was safe location for the production of weapons and ammunition. The area was also used for military training.

It was originally built by the king of Venad Sri Vira Ravi Varma in the 17th century using mud. Later, it was reconstructed using stones by Anizham Tirunal Marthanda Varma. The 260ft-high fort gives a scenic view of the Western Ghats and the rolling hills. It has a special place in the history of Travancore.

The fort was given the name ‘Dillani Kotta’ to honour Eustachius Benedictus De Lannoy, the Flemish naval commander of the Dutch East India Company, who later became the ‘Valiya Kappithan’ (chief) of the Travancore army.”During the ‘Battle of Colachel’ fought between the kingdom of Travancore and Dutch East India Company, De Lannoy was captured as a prisoner,” says Gopalakrishnan.

“It is said that he, later on, became the commander of weapons and also one of the most trustworthy generals of King Marthanda Varma. De Lannoy introduced European weapons and helped modernise the Travancore army.”

The fort had a 16ft-long brass gun, which could not be dislodged even with the help of 16 elephants. Tourists visiting the fort can now see tombs of De Lannoy, his wife and son in the ruined chapel at the fort. The fort is protected by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Archaeological Department Of India.

