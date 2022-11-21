Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dental software start-up CareStack expands to Kinfra park

The space can accommodate 300 people, and has world class facilities including spacious breakout areas, game zone and cafeteria.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark and US-based cloud dental software startup CareStack launched their new office in Kinfra IT and ITES SEZ in Thiruvananthapuram. The new office will be home to CareRevenue brand, a product of CareStack focused on providing IT-enabled services to dental practices in the US.

The state-of-the-art seater facility is in Accel Infinium, located within Kinfra park, the upcoming technology hub in Thiruvananthapuram. Designed by Noster, the space reflects the vibrant work culture of CareStack. The space can accommodate 300 people and has world-class facilities including spacious breakout areas, game zone and cafeteria.

This new space will be in addition to the existing 250 seats in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, 250 seats in Infopark, Kochi, and 50 seats in Bengaluru. The company is actively recruiting highly skilled technology and healthcare talent in all of these locations. CareStack plans to double the current employee strength of 600 by the end of 2023.

CareStack had recently announced funding from the Straumann Group, which has closed a strategic equity investment from the Straumann Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of dental implants and devices. CareStack has also entered into a strategic partnership with Straumann Group intended to accelerate its growth and global service offering.

Supported by marquee investors, CareStack is on track with its plan to digitise 10,000 dental clinics in the next five years. Currently, the company serves more than 1,000 dental clinics across the US. “CareStack is delighted to open a new office in Thiruvananthapuram and to be home to highly skilled technology and healthcare professionals who aspire to maximise their career potential.

We are making steady progress in our mission to elevate the entire dental community globally. Our customer traction to date demonstrates that the industry is ready for digital transformation, and we will continue to invest in our people, products, and customers to realise a better future for dentistry,” said Abhilash Krishna, CEO of CareStack.

