New Southern Railway GM reviews development

He also inspected the Kanyakumari station which is set for redevelopment work worth Rs 50 crore.

Published: 27th November 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 06:33 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R N Singh, the new general manager of Southern Railway, inspected the rail developments in Ernakulam-Kanyakumari section on Friday. He also visited the Nemom railway station to inspect the projects undertaken by the railways. The representatives of residence associations interacted with Singh. The latter also gave a representation for speedy implementation of the Nemom Terminal Project.

Singh reviewed the ongoing works and amenities coming up at railway stations as a part of track doubling, such as new station platforms, foot over bridges, lifts, escalators, waiting area and road approach to stations. He also inspected the Kanyakumari station which is set for redevelopment work worth Rs 50 crore.

Singh reviewed the developments of Kollam and Ernakulam station. He interacted with officers including Ernakulam construction organisation chief administrative officer R P Jingar, Thiruvananthapuram divisional raailway manager R Mukund and Paul Enoch Edwin, chief project manager of the newly constituted Gati Sakthi Unit at Thiruvananthapuram Division.

