Poojappura, Swathi Thirunal and Navaratri

The nine-day Navaratri celebrations are in their fervour mode at Poojappura. The name of the place even coincides with the festival.

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The nine-day Navaratri celebrations are in their fervour mode at Poojappura. The name of the place even coincides with the festival. The place got prominence during the reign of Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma (1813-1846), who had an affinity toward arts and culture.

The history of the place starts from the time of Dharma Raja Karthika Thirunal Rama Varma, says veteran historian and writer M G Sashibhooshan. “The king, popularly known as Dharma Raja, shifted the capital from Padmanabhapuram to Thiruvananthapuram in the second half of the 1780s as he wanted to concentrate and prepare against the invasion of Tipu Sultan.”

The historian says that the celebrations of the nine-day fest began during the reign of Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma, who was the curator of modern Travancore. He says the place Poojappura, which did not have a proper name before, had its actual origin during his reign. 

“It was during his rule that the name Poojappura came to be. Before then, the place didn’t have any particular name. Swathi Thirunal loved the place due to its geographical location. Poojappura name means pooja veykkunna pura. Pooja denotes the worship performed on Mahanavami and Vijayadashami festivals and Pura in Malayalam means a resting place. Thus, it means a place of worship. Maybe he was inspired by Mysore’s Duserra celebrations,” he adds.

“The idol of Subhramaniyan from Aryashala is kept near the Saraswathi Mandapam on the 10th day of Navaratri. It is called ‘Nalliruppu’. The king offers a ceremonial bow to the idol on the morning of Vijayadashami,” adds Sashibhooshan. 

On Mahanavami, books and weapons were worshipped in the same place, adds the historian. “Also from the time of Swathi Thirunal, the place also observed Ayudha Pooja of Travancore soldiers,” he says.
Due to his love for the place, Swathi Thirunal built a palace here, Kunnu Bungalow. 

