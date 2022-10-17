SBI’s 8th triennial general council meet held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Bank of India Officers Association (Kerala Circle), the pioneer in the trade union movement of bank officers in Kerala, held its eighth triennial general council meeting

on Sunday at Ramanathan Nagar at AKG Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.

The conference was attended by prominent people from various sectors, top officials and senior executives of the State Bank of India (SBI); national leaders of the All India State Bank Officers Federation (AISBOF); office bearers of all circles across the country; and leaders of other sister organisations. Finance Minister K N Balagopal inaugurated the general council in the presence of SBI Thiruvananthapuram Circle chief general manager Venkata Ramana Bayireddy and general secretary of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) and AISBOF Soumya Datta.

AISBOF president Deepak Sharma, AIBOC state president V S Unnikrishnan, State Bank Staff Union Kerala Circle president Akhil S, and SBI Pensioners Association Kerala general secretary Jayakumar A felicitated the function. SBIOA (KC) president Biju T presided over. General secretary Rajesh S delivered the welcome address and deputy general secretary, Thiruvananthapuram Jaganathan V proposed a vote of thanks.

