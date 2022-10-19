‘Cry Games the school of crying’ drama: Spellbinding view of tears

Aishwarya Unni By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The drama ‘Cry Games the school of crying’ is grabbing attention for its interactive enactment. “It’s not like conventional performances, not a text-based plot, but a drama that gives freedom for the audience to be a part of it,” says Kannan Unni, the director of the play.

The play is a sequence of several lives during the lockdown days and revolves around minute things. “For example, take Instagram reels. Pople choose reels based on personal interest alone. One does not have to watch all of them and can stop when interest is gone. The decision is based on their life experiences till that time. The pandemic has created new habits, cultural currents and thoughts,” says the director.

“The loneliness and cultural apathy I felt during the lockdown sometimes brought me to tears. Variations or fluctuation in the state of crying are the subjects here,” says Kannan.

The basis of human struggle has changed, he notes. The play takes into account that there are wars that are celebrated by those blinded by nationalism. These are the layers that Cry Games are trying to unfold in its performance. The sequential drama is 90 minutes long.

Crying is the main tool of the play. “Kannan told me that my whole sequence was crying. It was really interesting. It’s not about just crying but reaching the audience,” says Jijo K Mathew, one of the cast.

”Each sequence is different and those experiences stand out. The interacting sequence without a mic is another peculiarity,” says Akshay, a casting member.

