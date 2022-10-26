Sreekaryam flyover work likely to begin in December

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Construction of a flyover at Sreekaryam as part of the proposed light metro rail in the capital is expected to begin in December. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will float the tender for the work within a month.

Sources said that 40% of the demolition of buildings at Sreekaryam has been completed for the construction of the 535-m four-lane flyover. Once the flyover is commissioned, the traffic congestion at Sreekaryam and Pongumoodu will come down.

“So far, 40% of the demolition of buildings has been completed. The demolition of around 168 buildings in and around Sreekaryam junction is being carried out in three phases. The second phase of demolition is nearing completion. We expect to finish the complete demolition and utility shifting in two months. The tender for the construction will be floated within a month so that the work can be started by the end of December, “ an official close to the project told TNIE.

Though the KMRL took up the work of the proposed flyovers at Sreekaryam and Pattom, the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), which was the previous implementing agency, has been told to continue and oversee the demolition works at present. However, the tender for the construction will be officially floated by KMRL following the state cabinet’s decision.

Pattom flyover alignment yet to get approval

Meanwhile, the alignment of the Pattom flyover is yet to be approved by the KMRL. As per the alignment, the 1.14-km four-lane flyover will begin near the PSC headquarters and will end near Plamoodu.

“The preliminary proceedings of Pattom flyover are on. Since KMRL has taken up the work, there have been some delays. However, the works, including the tender proceedings, will begin soon once the alignment is approved by KMRL,” said V K Prasanth, MLA.

The land acquisition for the project has been completed and compensation has been awarded to land owners. The flyover is expected to be completed within two years and the KIIFB has already handed over Rs 16.46 crore. Since the stretch is already widened, the revenue department had to acquire only 23 cents of land for the project.

Both the Sreekaryam and Pattom flyovers will be constructed, and the pillars for the metro rail will be built on the median of the flyovers. So, it will be like a double-decker flyover.

Earlier in March, disputes over land acquisition for the Sreekaryam flyover were resolved, and distribution of compensation began. The district administration has acquired 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, and Pangappara villages. Rs 70 crore from KIIFB was set apart for land acquisition for the flyover.

Back in 2016, the government had given the green signal for flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom, and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore.

According to land acquisition rules, the value of land being acquired for the Sreekaryam flyover is fixed at Rs 21 lakh for each cent for those who surrendered their land willingly and Rs 18 lakh per cent for others.

However, the work on the proposed flyover at Ulloor has reached nowhere and the land acquisition is yet to begin.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Construction of a flyover at Sreekaryam as part of the proposed light metro rail in the capital is expected to begin in December. The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will float the tender for the work within a month. Sources said that 40% of the demolition of buildings at Sreekaryam has been completed for the construction of the 535-m four-lane flyover. Once the flyover is commissioned, the traffic congestion at Sreekaryam and Pongumoodu will come down. “So far, 40% of the demolition of buildings has been completed. The demolition of around 168 buildings in and around Sreekaryam junction is being carried out in three phases. The second phase of demolition is nearing completion. We expect to finish the complete demolition and utility shifting in two months. The tender for the construction will be floated within a month so that the work can be started by the end of December, “ an official close to the project told TNIE. Though the KMRL took up the work of the proposed flyovers at Sreekaryam and Pattom, the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), which was the previous implementing agency, has been told to continue and oversee the demolition works at present. However, the tender for the construction will be officially floated by KMRL following the state cabinet’s decision. Pattom flyover alignment yet to get approval Meanwhile, the alignment of the Pattom flyover is yet to be approved by the KMRL. As per the alignment, the 1.14-km four-lane flyover will begin near the PSC headquarters and will end near Plamoodu. “The preliminary proceedings of Pattom flyover are on. Since KMRL has taken up the work, there have been some delays. However, the works, including the tender proceedings, will begin soon once the alignment is approved by KMRL,” said V K Prasanth, MLA. The land acquisition for the project has been completed and compensation has been awarded to land owners. The flyover is expected to be completed within two years and the KIIFB has already handed over Rs 16.46 crore. Since the stretch is already widened, the revenue department had to acquire only 23 cents of land for the project. Both the Sreekaryam and Pattom flyovers will be constructed, and the pillars for the metro rail will be built on the median of the flyovers. So, it will be like a double-decker flyover. Earlier in March, disputes over land acquisition for the Sreekaryam flyover were resolved, and distribution of compensation began. The district administration has acquired 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, and Pangappara villages. Rs 70 crore from KIIFB was set apart for land acquisition for the flyover. Back in 2016, the government had given the green signal for flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom, and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore. According to land acquisition rules, the value of land being acquired for the Sreekaryam flyover is fixed at Rs 21 lakh for each cent for those who surrendered their land willingly and Rs 18 lakh per cent for others. However, the work on the proposed flyover at Ulloor has reached nowhere and the land acquisition is yet to begin.