Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After Kerala HC order, NHAI in a hurry to reopen Kovalam-Mukkola stretch

Court asked authority to reduce toll fee as full Kovalam-Karode stretch not yet completed

Published: 01st September 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

National Highways Authority of India

National Highways Authority of India. (Photo | Twitter/@NHAI_Official)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the High Court directive that toll fee at Thiruvallam on NH-66 bypass should be revised and no toll collected from Kovalam to Karode, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is trying to reopen the closed Kovalam-Mukkola stretch, which was completed years ago.

The local police shut down the Kovalam-Mukkola section due to frequent accidents. Since the Mukkola-Karode stretch is still under construction, the toll is only currently being collected up to Mukkola, according to NHAI. The police, however, objected to the NHAI’s action and called for a signal light at Kovalam junction.

On Monday, the High Court told NHAI to reduce the toll fee in view of the non-completion of the stretch from Kovalam to Karode. The court also directed the authorities to install proper signalling systems and lights at the main junctions on the bypass to ensure the safety of road users. The order came on a writ petition filed by a member of Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat.

However, NHAI officials said the toll is being collected only from Kazhakootam to Mukkola. “We respect the HC order. We will try to reopen the Kovalam-Mukkola road closed by the police. On Tuesday, we tried to open it but the police opposed it, citing that it would cause accidents. We will try our best to reopen the road. If the police again oppose it, we will approach the state government and collect the toll from it,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI. He also said the total construction cost of the Kazhakootam-Mukkola stretch was Rs 650 crore. The cost escalated due to the additional facilities, including underpasses and flyovers.

“Since there was much cost escalation for the 26km stretch, it can be covered only through toll collection. We are currently collecting toll for only Mukkola. The state government should intervene,” Pradeep added.
Police suggest signal lights, signboardsMeanwhile, city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar told TNIE that the police would not stop NHAI from opening the road. It is the local people who are opposing it.

“We were there not to ensure there was no law and order issue. But we have suggested to the NHAI to install the necessary signboards and traffic signals at the junction first. Then only the road can be opened as the safety of motorists should be given topmost priority,” he said.However, sources said an autorickshaw stand is functioning illegally at the location where the bypass at Kovalam was blocked.

“Local people are not against it. It is the autorickshaw and taxi drivers who are opposed to it as their stand needs to be shifted if the road reopens,” a local resident said.The toll collection at Thiruvallam plaza began in October last year. The NHAI started collecting the toll following days of protests by political parties and local residents. People living within an 11km radius of the toll plaza have been excluded from paying the toll.

Police-nhai debate

The local police shut down the Kovalam-Mukkola section due to frequent accidents

Since the Mukkola-Karode stretch is under construction, the toll is currently collected only up to Mukkola

The police has called for a signal light at Kovalam junction before reopening Kovalam-Mukkola road

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp