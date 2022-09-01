After Kerala HC order, NHAI in a hurry to reopen Kovalam-Mukkola stretch

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the High Court directive that toll fee at Thiruvallam on NH-66 bypass should be revised and no toll collected from Kovalam to Karode, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is trying to reopen the closed Kovalam-Mukkola stretch, which was completed years ago.

The local police shut down the Kovalam-Mukkola section due to frequent accidents. Since the Mukkola-Karode stretch is still under construction, the toll is only currently being collected up to Mukkola, according to NHAI. The police, however, objected to the NHAI’s action and called for a signal light at Kovalam junction.

On Monday, the High Court told NHAI to reduce the toll fee in view of the non-completion of the stretch from Kovalam to Karode. The court also directed the authorities to install proper signalling systems and lights at the main junctions on the bypass to ensure the safety of road users. The order came on a writ petition filed by a member of Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat.

However, NHAI officials said the toll is being collected only from Kazhakootam to Mukkola. “We respect the HC order. We will try to reopen the Kovalam-Mukkola road closed by the police. On Tuesday, we tried to open it but the police opposed it, citing that it would cause accidents. We will try our best to reopen the road. If the police again oppose it, we will approach the state government and collect the toll from it,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI. He also said the total construction cost of the Kazhakootam-Mukkola stretch was Rs 650 crore. The cost escalated due to the additional facilities, including underpasses and flyovers.

“Since there was much cost escalation for the 26km stretch, it can be covered only through toll collection. We are currently collecting toll for only Mukkola. The state government should intervene,” Pradeep added.

Police suggest signal lights, signboardsMeanwhile, city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar told TNIE that the police would not stop NHAI from opening the road. It is the local people who are opposing it.

“We were there not to ensure there was no law and order issue. But we have suggested to the NHAI to install the necessary signboards and traffic signals at the junction first. Then only the road can be opened as the safety of motorists should be given topmost priority,” he said.However, sources said an autorickshaw stand is functioning illegally at the location where the bypass at Kovalam was blocked.

“Local people are not against it. It is the autorickshaw and taxi drivers who are opposed to it as their stand needs to be shifted if the road reopens,” a local resident said.The toll collection at Thiruvallam plaza began in October last year. The NHAI started collecting the toll following days of protests by political parties and local residents. People living within an 11km radius of the toll plaza have been excluded from paying the toll.

Police-nhai debate

The local police shut down the Kovalam-Mukkola section due to frequent accidents

Since the Mukkola-Karode stretch is under construction, the toll is currently collected only up to Mukkola

The police has called for a signal light at Kovalam junction before reopening Kovalam-Mukkola road

