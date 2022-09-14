To avoid acquisition of temple land, NHAI proposes overpass or underpass

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the Attingal bypass as part of the development of Kazhakootam-Parippally NH-66 stretch is likely to be delayed as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to build an underpass or an overpass near Thiruvarattukavu temple but the dispute between the revenue department and temple authorities over acquiring temple land still persists.

As much as 44 cents needs to be acquired from the temple. The proposal is pending before NHAI headquarters and the authorities will go ahead once it gets approval. Sources said the temple authorities are not ready to hand over the land for road development. Earlier, NHAI officials had said they would not touch the temple structure and only the compound wall needed to be demolished. But the temple authorities approached the High Court and secured a stay order citing that the temple was of historical importance and had connections with Travancore royal family.

Though the revenue authorities had a meeting with the temple authorities recently, it failed to reach a consensus, sources said. “We are exploring other options by proposing an underpass or an overpass instead of acquiring land from the temple. Despite our assurances to temple authorities that the acquisition would not affect the temple, they refuse to hand over the land. However, we are awaiting approval from the NHAI headquarters for the new proposal, which is in such a way that it will not touch the temple premises, “said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

Last year, the High Court issued a landmark decision stating that if religious institutions are harmed during the construction of national highways, God will forgive and protect the petitioners, the authorities, and the author of the decision. Dismissing a batch of petitions challenging the acquisition of land for the widening of NH-66 on a stretch in Umayanalloor village, Thazhuthala, and adjacent villages of Kollam district, Justice P V Kunjikrishnan said the country needed national highways with sufficient width, and straight roads so that citizens, businessmen, industrialists, and people from all walks of life could use it.

The six-lane widening of the 29km stretch began last month. The contract agreement between NHAI and the contractor, RDS Projects Limited, was signed on May 20. Other work, such as building, demolition and tree felling, is currently under way, according to NHAI.

The contract was awarded at a cost of Rs 790 crore. The Kazhakoottam-Parippally stretch is slated to be widened to 45m to facilitate six-lane traffic. There will be service roads on either side, and road safety measures will be put in place, as mandated by the Indian Road Congress. Once the road is widened, the travel time from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram, which normally takes 90 to 105 minutes during peak hours, will be reduced by 20 to 30 minutes.

