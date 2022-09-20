Train regulations lifted temporarily

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed regulations on five train services between Nagercoil and Eraniel on Tuesday have been lifted by the Railways as the department postponed the bridge construction work in connection with the track-doubling between Thiruvananthapuram and Nagercoil. Train 16605 Mangalore Central - Nagercoil Junction Express, Train 16606 Nagercoil Junction - Mangalore Central Express, Train 16729 Madurai Junction - Punalur Express, Train 16730 Punalur - Madurai Junction Express, Train 16650 Mangalore Central - Nagercoil Junction Express will operate as per schedule on Tuesday. The Railways is also undertaking track doubling works between Valliyur and Nanguneri stations in Nagercoil - Tirunelveli Section. As a result, Train 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchchirappalli Junction Intercity Express will commence its journey from Tirunelveli Jn instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central from September 20 to 28 (9 days). Train 22627 Tiruchchirappalli Junction - Thiruvananthapuram Central Intercity Express will be short terminated at Tirunelveli Jn during the period.