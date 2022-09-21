Kovalam-Mukkola NH-66 bypass stretch likely to open Thursday

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Utter confusion prevailed over opening the Kovalam-Mukkola road of the NH-66 bypass to traffic even after a meeting chaired by the District Collector Geromic George decided to open the road on Monday. Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attempted to open the 4.1-km road on Monday, it was stopped by the police citing that the road could be opened only after installing sign boards.

The police said if the road is open now, there are high chances of accidents due to the lack of traffic signals and sign boards. Above all, the vehicles need to divert through service roads after travelling six kilometres on the stretch due to the incompletion of the NH-66 bypass at Thengavila on the under-construction Mukkola-Karode stretch, police said.

However, NHAI is planning to open the road within two days after installing sign boards at the junction.

The meeting led by the district collector was held on Saturday and the agenda of the meeting was to open the road as the High Court had pronounced a judgement recently directing NHAI not to collect toll for the stretch from Kovalam to Mukkola.

When NHAI attempted to open the road then, the police and locals had stopped it. Following this, the collector convened a meeting comprising all stakeholders, including police and local people’s representatives.

“We will open the road, most likely on Thursday. The installation of sign boards is in progress and is expected to be completed by Wednesday. Once it is over, the road will be opened. However, the median will be extended to close the gap at the junction to prevent vehicles from Kovalam side and the opposite side from avoiding crossings,” said P Pradeep, NHAI project director.

Install proper signage: Police

According to police, they will cooperate with NHAI if they open the road after installing proper signage. As part of it, the police have also evicted illegally parked autorickshaws and taxis at the entrance of the bypass from Kovalam.

“We have no issues with opening the road if proper signage is placed. Years ago, the NHAI had opened the road and the vehicles travelled at higher speed leading to accidents. Since then, the road was closed until the entire stretch of Mukkola-Karode was opened to traffic. Similarly, the vehicles had to use service roads for around three kilometres once they reached Thengavila. Then, only they can reach Kanjiramkulam,” said G Praiju, Kovalam inspector of police.

Since the Mukkola-Karode stretch is under construction, the toll is currently being collected only up to Mukkola, NHAI stated.On August 29, the High Court directed the NHAI to reduce the toll fee in view of the non-completion of the stretch from Kovalam to Karode. The court also directed the authorities to install proper signalling systems and lights at the main junctions on the bypass to ensure the safety of road users.

TRAFFIC REGULATIONS

*If road users want to arrive at Kovalam Beach from Kazhakoottam, they should take the eastern service road and cross the underpass at Azhakulam, which connects to Vizhinjam, and then take the western service road and make a U-turn to get to the Kovalam Junction.

*If road users wish to travel to Tamil Nadu from Kovalam Beach, they must enter the western side service road and cross the Vellar underpass, after which they can enter the service road or main carriageway to reach Kovalam junction.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Utter confusion prevailed over opening the Kovalam-Mukkola road of the NH-66 bypass to traffic even after a meeting chaired by the District Collector Geromic George decided to open the road on Monday. Though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attempted to open the 4.1-km road on Monday, it was stopped by the police citing that the road could be opened only after installing sign boards. The police said if the road is open now, there are high chances of accidents due to the lack of traffic signals and sign boards. Above all, the vehicles need to divert through service roads after travelling six kilometres on the stretch due to the incompletion of the NH-66 bypass at Thengavila on the under-construction Mukkola-Karode stretch, police said. However, NHAI is planning to open the road within two days after installing sign boards at the junction. The meeting led by the district collector was held on Saturday and the agenda of the meeting was to open the road as the High Court had pronounced a judgement recently directing NHAI not to collect toll for the stretch from Kovalam to Mukkola. When NHAI attempted to open the road then, the police and locals had stopped it. Following this, the collector convened a meeting comprising all stakeholders, including police and local people’s representatives. “We will open the road, most likely on Thursday. The installation of sign boards is in progress and is expected to be completed by Wednesday. Once it is over, the road will be opened. However, the median will be extended to close the gap at the junction to prevent vehicles from Kovalam side and the opposite side from avoiding crossings,” said P Pradeep, NHAI project director. Install proper signage: Police According to police, they will cooperate with NHAI if they open the road after installing proper signage. As part of it, the police have also evicted illegally parked autorickshaws and taxis at the entrance of the bypass from Kovalam. “We have no issues with opening the road if proper signage is placed. Years ago, the NHAI had opened the road and the vehicles travelled at higher speed leading to accidents. Since then, the road was closed until the entire stretch of Mukkola-Karode was opened to traffic. Similarly, the vehicles had to use service roads for around three kilometres once they reached Thengavila. Then, only they can reach Kanjiramkulam,” said G Praiju, Kovalam inspector of police. Since the Mukkola-Karode stretch is under construction, the toll is currently being collected only up to Mukkola, NHAI stated.On August 29, the High Court directed the NHAI to reduce the toll fee in view of the non-completion of the stretch from Kovalam to Karode. The court also directed the authorities to install proper signalling systems and lights at the main junctions on the bypass to ensure the safety of road users. TRAFFIC REGULATIONS *If road users want to arrive at Kovalam Beach from Kazhakoottam, they should take the eastern service road and cross the underpass at Azhakulam, which connects to Vizhinjam, and then take the western service road and make a U-turn to get to the Kovalam Junction. *If road users wish to travel to Tamil Nadu from Kovalam Beach, they must enter the western side service road and cross the Vellar underpass, after which they can enter the service road or main carriageway to reach Kovalam junction.