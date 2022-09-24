Permanent system soon to ensure upkeep of roads: Mohamed Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A permanent system will be put in place to ensure the maintenance of roads in the state under the running contract scheme of PWD, Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said here on Friday. A high-level team of officials will conduct regular road maintenance inspections. As per the direction of the minister, a special team is currently conducting inspections in various districts under the leadership of the PWD secretary.

The team will assess the report after the inspection and take further action. It is intended to establish a permanent system to find out the deficiencies and solve them. The minister added that, in future, the system will make it possible for officers to go to the field and carry out inspections in a timely manner. The inspections by the team formed on the instructions of the minister continued on Friday. Inspections were conducted in Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Thrissur districts. Two teams will be conducting inspections in the districts.

The team reviewed the current work being done on the roads under the running contract system in these districts. The team is also assessing the current condition of roads. The inspections in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts were completed recently. Inspection is also in progress in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts.

Inspections will be conducted in Palakkad, Kottayam, and Wayanad districts in the next few days.The inspection team consists of IAS officers, chief engineers, superintending engineers, and executive engineers who are the nodal officers of the department. The team will submit a detailed report on the inspection to the minister soon.

