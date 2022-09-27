A little bit of history while frolicking on the beach 

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Varkala, one of the serene beach destinations of the state is enjoyed by both native and international tourists alike for a perfect sun-kissed vacation. Ever wondered how the name Varkala originated? According to historian M G Sashibooshan, the place got its name in the 10th century according to some manuscripts.

“The Venad Kingdom was divided into four branches. Varkala lies at the northern end of one of the branches, Tripappoor. As per historical manuscripts, Varkala was known as Vadakkala at first. The words Vadakk means North and Kala means crescent or a portion. Thus a piece of land situated in the north eventually became Varkala, after the name Vadakkala was modified to Sanskrit,”says the historian.

“Though Varkala is not an original Sanskrit word, it was changed to a Sanskrit-type name as people in the early century liked the idea of bringing Sanskrit influence to names. The name Varkala has been there for ages and the origin year of the word is unknown,” he adds .

Aside from being a beach destination, the place was once a trading hub. As per historical documents, it was a local commercial hub for residents of Navaikulam, Avanavancheri, Vakkom, Ottoor, Madavoor, Kilimanoor, and Edava, where goods, including spices, were sold.

Varkala also stands out for having a shrine atop a cliff Janardhanaswamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Janardhana, an avatar of Vishnu. “The temple is said to be 2,000 years old. However, according to the manuscripts I’ve referred to, the temple is just 800 years old and was built in the 13th century,”he says.

“It is a Vaishnavite temple built during the reign of king Padmanabha Marthanda Varma. Another interesting fact the temple has is the big bell. It has inscriptions in the Dutch language and is believed to be an offering by a Dutch merchant,” says Sashibhooshan.

In the 19th century, water transportation was active in Varkala due to the Travancore- Shoranur canal.

Adding to the importance, the place owns the Sivagiri Mutt, the famous ashram founded by the philosopher and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. It is said that Guru Nanak graced Varkala in the 16th century and the place had also seen personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore.

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

