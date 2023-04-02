Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police petrol pump closed in Thiruvananthapuram as arrears cross Rs 1.5 crore

The petroleum company stopped tState Police Chief Anil Kant on Friday issued an order to all unit heads to find an alternative option for fuel.he fuel supply after the arrears crossed Rs 1.5 crore.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

petrol pump, fuel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district police have found themselves in a tight spot as the petrol pump run by them in front of the SAP camp at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram has been temporarily closed due to non-payment of arrears.

The petroleum company stopped the fuel supply after the arrears crossed Rs 1.5 crore. This has led to a crisis in the department as all the police vehicles in the district used to depend on the petrol pump. State Police Chief Anil Kant on Friday issued an order to all unit heads to find an alternative option for fuel.

As per the order, the police stations should take the fuel from petrol pumps that are close to their respective stations. The arrears increased as the district police heads did not pay their respective station house officers to refuel the vehicles. Now, the police will have to depend on private individuals and raise money through sponsorships to fill the fuel tanks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp