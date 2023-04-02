Police petrol pump closed in Thiruvananthapuram as arrears cross Rs 1.5 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district police have found themselves in a tight spot as the petrol pump run by them in front of the SAP camp at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram has been temporarily closed due to non-payment of arrears.

The petroleum company stopped the fuel supply after the arrears crossed Rs 1.5 crore. This has led to a crisis in the department as all the police vehicles in the district used to depend on the petrol pump. State Police Chief Anil Kant on Friday issued an order to all unit heads to find an alternative option for fuel.

As per the order, the police stations should take the fuel from petrol pumps that are close to their respective stations. The arrears increased as the district police heads did not pay their respective station house officers to refuel the vehicles. Now, the police will have to depend on private individuals and raise money through sponsorships to fill the fuel tanks.

