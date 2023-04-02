Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thampanoor police with Theruvoram NGO rehabilitate destitute in city

Of the around 30 individuals who were rehabilitated on Saturday, some had not taken a shower for years and had multiple sores on them.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Social worker Theruvoram Murugan and Thampanoor police cleaning a vagabond in Thiruvananthapuram city.(Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

Social worker Theruvoram Murugan and Thampanoor police cleaning a vagabond in Thiruvananthapuram city.(Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A three-day event to rehabilitate the homeless and mentally unstable, who are seeking shelter in major areas of the city, including the Secretariat, Thampanoor, Bakery junction, Manorama Junction and KSRTC/private bus stand premises, was inaugurated by additional rural SP M K Zufiqer at 11am on Saturday.

The destitute were given a bath and groomed as part of the programme. The volunteers of the Theruvoram NGO and other social workers started the work as early as 5am. Of the around 30 individuals who were rehabilitated on Saturday, some had not taken a shower for years and had multiple sores on them.

Of them, three who showed a willingness to be relocated to a shelter home were shifted to an institution in Kottayam. Those who wanted to get back home were given transportation charges. The drive will continue on Sunday as well. “Post-Covid, the public hold the misconception that most homeless are infected by the virus.

This initiative aims to make people aware that the destitute are one among us and should not be alienated,” said an official. Thiruvananthapuram regional SP, inspector of police (Thampanoor) Prakash R, Palakkad ASI Reena Jeevan, social workers Theruvoram Murukan and Bombay Jose, vlogger Mukesh M Nair, Shiju Abu Bakker, Jeevan R P, Vinayachandran, Sheeja, Adv Noufal, Kollam Ganesh, Neyyattinkara Suresh , Nisa Kazhakootam, and Johnny Thiruvananthapuram are the ones behind the successful implementation of the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp