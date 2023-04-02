Thiruvananthapuram airport mishap: 2 staffers of contract firm suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three employees of UDS (Update Services Limited), a subcontractor company in charge of maintenance and engineering services at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, have faced action following the death of a 51-year-old labourer due to the high-mast light accident. They are working in the safety and electrical department. A source said that two employees were reportedly suspended, while one officer, who is the electrical supervisor, has been told to resign. The action, following an internal inquiry, was finalised at a meeting on Saturday. The details of the employees have not yet been disclosed. CITU, the trade union in the airport, on Friday, sought the UDS to take immediate action against the officials who 'irresponsibly' supervised the work. "Anilkumar was a loyal labourer. He was asked to do the work without any safety equipment. This is the reason for the accident," said CITU leader Kallara Madhu. He said he has asked the police to take action against erring officials. Anilkumar died on Tuesday after a highmast light fell on him during its maintenance work near the domestic terminal of the airport. Three others were injured in the accident. A source said the accident happened when the workers were dismantling the lights to the ground using a rope. While pulling, the rope broke off and the pole fell on the workers.