Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram airport mishap: 2 staffers of contract firm suspended

A source said that two employees were reportedly suspended, while one officer, who is the electrical supervisor, has been told to resign.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Trivandrum airport

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three employees of UDS (Update Services Limited), a subcontractor company in charge of maintenance and engineering services at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, have faced action following the death of a 51-year-old labourer due to the high-mast light accident. They are working in the safety and electrical department.

A source said that two employees were reportedly suspended, while one officer, who is the electrical supervisor, has been told to resign. The action, following an internal inquiry, was finalised at a meeting on Saturday. The details of the employees have not yet been disclosed. CITU, the trade union in the airport, on Friday, sought the UDS to take immediate action against the officials who ‘irresponsibly’ supervised the work. “Anilkumar was a loyal labourer. He was asked to do the work without any safety equipment.

This is the reason for the accident,” said CITU leader Kallara Madhu. He said he has asked the police to take action against erring officials. Anilkumar died on Tuesday after a highmast light fell on him during its maintenance work near the domestic terminal of the airport. Three others were injured in the accident. A source said the accident happened when the workers were dismantling the lights to the ground using a rope. While pulling, the rope broke off and the pole fell on the workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram airport
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp