10 drug peddlers nabbed in district-wide raids in Thiruvananthapuram

The arrested Nohan Robert and Ajith are residents of Puthenthope and were involved in similar offences in the past, excise sources said. 

Published: 10th April 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The excise department registered seven cases and arrested 10 people during 31 raids in the district on Saturday. Two youngsters were arrested from Balanagar near All Saints College while they were smuggling 25 grams of MDMA. The arrested Nohan Robert and Ajith are residents of Puthenthope and were involved in similar offences in the past, excise sources said. 

The sleuths said they recovered an air pistol and pellets from the two.  The sleuths added that the two were part of a racket that supplied the contraband in Shanghumugham, All Saints, Veli, Valiyathura and other coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram city. 

In another incident, an excise team arrested two more men from Naruvamoodu, who were into drug peddling. Nandu, of Naruvamoodu, and Manu, of Neyyattinkara, were arrested. The excise said the two were vital cogs of a drug racket that peddled narcotics among users in Pravachambalam, Pamamcode and Estate Road. 

From Kattakkada, the excise arrested two people, who were carrying ganja for sale. Unmesh Raj, of Thoongampara, was arrested while carrying 30 grams of ganja. In another incident, Sreeraj, of Kallikadu, was arrested for possessing 20 grams of ganja. 

