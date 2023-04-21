Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Legal Metrology collects Rs 41.37 lakh fine in Kerala

The central government has assured a favourable action on the proposed Legal Metrology rule amendments  proposed by the State Government, according to Food Minister G R Anil.

Published: 21st April 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Legal Metrology Department in the state of Kerala has collected Rs 41.37 lakh as compounding fees from traders who were booked for various malpractices during the   Jagratha-II special drive, which was part of the state government’s second 100-day programme.

A total of 3,926 cases were registered during this drive. Of these, 23 traders were booked for charging more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) or for altering the MRP on the packet, and Rs 16.50 lakh was collected from them.

The central government has assured a favourable action on the proposed Legal Metrology rule amendments  proposed by the State Government, according to Food Minister G R Anil.

The Kerala State Government has proposed amendments to the Legal Metrology Enforcement Rules, which were framed on the basis of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and the  Legal Metrology General Rules, 2011. The government had set up a facility to calibrate  sphygmomanometers or BP apparatus at the Legal Metrology Department’s central laboratory at Ernakulam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Legal Metrology Kerala
India Matters
Robert Vadra (File Photo | PTI)
After 5 years Haryana govt says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal
Surya Harijan walking barefoot for several kilometres only to collect her pension from a bank.
70-year-old forced to walk barefoot in scorching heat for kilometres to collect pension in Odisha
Image of a cheetah at the Kuno National Park, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists  
Police immediately took her to a hospitaL.(Photo | Screengrab)
40-year-old woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp