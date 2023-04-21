Legal Metrology collects Rs 41.37 lakh fine in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legal Metrology Department in the state of Kerala has collected Rs 41.37 lakh as compounding fees from traders who were booked for various malpractices during the Jagratha-II special drive, which was part of the state government’s second 100-day programme.

A total of 3,926 cases were registered during this drive. Of these, 23 traders were booked for charging more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) or for altering the MRP on the packet, and Rs 16.50 lakh was collected from them.

The central government has assured a favourable action on the proposed Legal Metrology rule amendments proposed by the State Government, according to Food Minister G R Anil.

The Kerala State Government has proposed amendments to the Legal Metrology Enforcement Rules, which were framed on the basis of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and the Legal Metrology General Rules, 2011. The government had set up a facility to calibrate sphygmomanometers or BP apparatus at the Legal Metrology Department’s central laboratory at Ernakulam.

