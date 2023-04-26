Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Enchakkal flyover work in Kerala to begin in two months

A top NHAI official said that the estimate for the utility shifting at Enchakkal is underway, and tender proceedings have begun.

Painting works in progress near Karode of NH 66

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The proposed flyover to decongest the busy Enchakkal Junction along NH-66 has inched a step closer to reality, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) deciding to start the construction work within two months. The tender for the same will be called next month.

A top NHAI official said that the estimate for the utility shifting at Enchakkal is underway, and tender proceedings have begun. “The proceedings are in the final stages. We expect to call the tender by next month to ensure that the work begins within two months. The final design of the flyover is also complete,” the official said.

The NHAI headquarters in New Delhi had approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Enchakkal flyover in February. According to the DPR, the four-lane flyover will have nine spans, each 25 metres apart.

The flyover begins at the section where the Chackai flyover ends, and will end where the Muttathara overpass starts on the NH66 bypass. With the area experiencing heavy traffic congestion, a flyover at Enchakkal Junction has been a long-standing public demand. The work on the `200-crore project is envisaged to facilitate smooth entry of vehicles from Kovalam, Shankhumukham, and Vizhinjam to the city, besides easing congestion at the junction.  

Located on the busy Kazhakootam-Mukkola NH stretch, the junction is a converging point for the roads from East Fort, Vallakadavu, Attakulangara, and Pettah-Enchakkal.Earlier, the NHAI had proposed an underpass there, but the plan was scrapped after opposition from traders. 

Mukkola- Karode NH 66 to open next week 
Meanwhile, the 16.30-kilometre-long Mukkola-Karode NH66, the first concrete highway in the state, is all set to open next week. The date has yet to be finalised as final touches remain, including the painting work. The highway was completed last Saturday.

Though the work began in 2016, the NHAI had to push the deadline (May 31, 2021) several times. Once the highway is opened, commuters from north Kerala on their way to Tamil Nadu via Kanyakumari need not enter Thiruvananthapuram city, thereby saving them time. 

