Nightlife project at Kanakukunnu Palace in Trivandrum faces setback

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The nightlife project coming up at Kanakakunnu Palace, a prime heritage monument in Thiruvananthapuram, has faced a setback with environmentalists alleging gross violation of norms in its implementation.

The project, a pet initiative of the LDF government, is being executed by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS). The government, which believes the project will provide a significant boost to tourism, has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for its implementation.

Environmentalists have submitted several complaints to the Tourism Department urging it to halt ongoing construction work at Kanakakunnu Palace. They alleged the work is unscientific and is being carried out without approval from the Art and Heritage Commission. They claimed it is causing damage to the locality’s biodiversity and the age-old trees on the premises.

“We have very few green areas or parks in Thiruvananthapuram where we can go to relax or take a walk. Kanakakunnu grounds was one such place. Unfortunately, the authorities are treating the heritage property as a revenue source. Works are being carried out using JCBs. They have dug up the ground exposing the roots of ancient trees, which will eventually cause them to fall,” said Asha Gopinathan, a heritage and green activist.

Asha, who filed a complaint with the tourism department director and Arts and Heritage Commission said the palace and its grounds are heritage property and any changes to them require the commission’s nod.

“The authorities should intervene immediately and consult tree experts to assess the condition of the trees damaged due to the ongoing construction,” she said, adding that the tourism director is yet to respond to her complaint.

The nightlife project includes the construction of three platforms suitable for organising small events and gatherings. The plan is to make the entire premises lively. At present, only areas surrounding the Nisagandhi auditorium see much activity. Setting up of food zones and skating areas, besides upgrading existing landscaping are also in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Environment Protection and Research Council president Sanjeev S J alleged the ongoing construction activities on Kanakakunnu Palace premises were illegal. “Not only have the authorities dug up the area close to the old banyan tree, exposing its roots, but also concreted the area. Large quantities of construction materials have also been dumped at the base of the tree,” he alleged.

He said additional construction at Kanakakunnu will ruin its heritage charm. “They are constructing food kiosks which disrupt the view of heritage structures and the palace. This is a pure violation of the rules. More construction will only worsen the climate crisis. We are experiencing one of the worst summers ever. Unfortunately, the government is planning more construction, instead of protecting the lungs of the capital,” Sanjeev said.

Susheel (name changed), a resident, said scaling up nightlife will disrupt the area’s biodiversity and congest Kanakakunnu further. “There is a zoo nearby. Kanakakunnu itself is rich in greenery and is home to various species of animals. The nightlife will adversely affect them. Governments the world over are addressing light pollution which affects nocturnal animals. The state government should implement the project elsewhere,” he said.

Construction legal, says official

One of the officials handling the project said the construction is being carried out carefully without damaging the trees or endangering the heritage of the property. “We are only constructing platforms and a few food kiosks. The project has been designed carefully and in a way that gels with the heritage structures on the premises. We are aware of the complaints raised by tree lovers. However, the tourism department hasn’t asked us to stop construction works,” said the official.The official said the project is expected to be complete within a few weeks and they hope to get it inaugurated by May end.

