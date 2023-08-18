Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sloth bear death: Kerala HC asks officials to furnish proof to disprove lapses

An NGO based in Thrissur had approached the High Court, accusing the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and the  Trivandrum Zoo veterinarian of negligence leading to the bear’s demise.

Published: 18th August 2023

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unsatisfied with the counterpetition submitted by the forest department, the High Court has demanded more compelling evidence from them to establish that there were no shortcomings on their part resulting in the death of a sloth bear in Vellanad,  Thiruvananthapuram.

An NGO based in Thrissur had approached the High Court, accusing the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and the  Trivandrum Zoo veterinarian of negligence leading to the bear’s demise. In response to the Forest Department’s counterpetition, the High Court expressed discontent and instructed them to furnish additional evidence that definitively refutes any lapses on their part causing the bear’s death. A subsequent hearing has been scheduled for  August 25.  

The NGO took legal action, urging the court to hold accountable the officials involved in the sloth bear’s rescue operation and alleging mismanagement, including delayed rescue efforts. The incident occurred on April 20th, when a sloth bear searching for sustenance fell into a household well in Vellanad around 1:30 am. The NGO claims that the rescue commenced belatedly, after a span of five hours.

A senior Forest Department official confirmed to TNIE that they possess substantial evidence to validate their stance.  “There was no lapse on our part. We reached the site at the earliest possible time. We will promptly present all necessary documents to the High Court,” the official asserted.    

