Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KTU to appoint ombudsman to redress students’ grievances

The new examination pattern, set to be implemented in January, will allow students to write the supplementary exams within six months.

Published: 19th August 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, ktu

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A syndicate meeting of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to appoint an ombudsman to redress students’ grievances. The appointment of an ombudsman has been mandated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). This is the first time in the state that a university is complying with the regulations of higher education regulatory bodies.

The syndicate also resolved to conduct odd and even semester supplementary examinations along with regular examinations of all semesters. Until now, the university held regular examinations at the end of odd and even semesters along with supplementary examinations of the respective semesters. This forced many students to wait for an entire year to write the supplementary exams.

The new examination pattern, set to be implemented in January, will allow students to write the supplementary exams within six months. The syndicate also decided to start engineering schools under the university from the next academic year. A special syndicate meeting will be held to discuss exam reform measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University Grants Commission All India Council for Technical EducationOmbudsman KTU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp