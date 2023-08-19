KTU to appoint ombudsman to redress students’ grievances

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A syndicate meeting of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has decided to appoint an ombudsman to redress students’ grievances. The appointment of an ombudsman has been mandated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). This is the first time in the state that a university is complying with the regulations of higher education regulatory bodies.

The syndicate also resolved to conduct odd and even semester supplementary examinations along with regular examinations of all semesters. Until now, the university held regular examinations at the end of odd and even semesters along with supplementary examinations of the respective semesters. This forced many students to wait for an entire year to write the supplementary exams.

The new examination pattern, set to be implemented in January, will allow students to write the supplementary exams within six months. The syndicate also decided to start engineering schools under the university from the next academic year. A special syndicate meeting will be held to discuss exam reform measures.

