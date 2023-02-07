Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

What’s in a name: Palode, nestled by Western Ghats, treasures many tales

Weekly column on the history of place names.

Published: 07th February 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Devika Rani
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Palode, nestled by the Western Ghats, is a place that treasures many tales. Less than an hour’s drive from the state capital, it was once a stronghold of the Venad empire, a medieval kingdom that exerted much dominance in the region. However, the onset of the colonial era saw the once-mighty empire splinter into four provinces, namely Chirava, Tripappor, Ilayidam (Kottarakara), and Perakam (also called Nedumangad).

The explosion of the spice trade in the years that followed saw Nedumangad’s Palode, which boasted perfect conditions for the cultivation of pepper, become a major hub. As its prominence rose, so did threats from neighbouring provinces. “There was a time when the region had its own force to safeguard its territories,” said historian M G Sasibhooshan, elaborating on Palode’s significance.

As years passed, this significance too dwindled, and Palode remained relatively forgotten. It was Dr Abraham, the head of Kerala University’s Botany department, who brought the region its deserved attention. He intimated the Union and state governments about the region’s rich biodiversity and urged them to protect it. Prompt actions from both parties saw the establishment of the renowned Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute in 1979.

But what still captures people’s imagination is the fable associated with Palode. It is believed that the region was home to a powerful tribe known as Kani. Its members towered over an average human thanks in part due to the consumption of sap from a particular plant found in the region.

According to Sasibhooshan, the place likely derived its name from this. Pal means plant sap. “It could be this or something completely different,” the historian said. While the origin of the name remains ambiguous, what requires little explaining is the fact that Palode is indeed a treasure chest.


Got any suggestions?

Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palode Western Ghats
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp