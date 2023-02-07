What’s in a name: Palode, nestled by Western Ghats, treasures many tales

Devika Rani By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palode, nestled by the Western Ghats, is a place that treasures many tales. Less than an hour’s drive from the state capital, it was once a stronghold of the Venad empire, a medieval kingdom that exerted much dominance in the region. However, the onset of the colonial era saw the once-mighty empire splinter into four provinces, namely Chirava, Tripappor, Ilayidam (Kottarakara), and Perakam (also called Nedumangad).

The explosion of the spice trade in the years that followed saw Nedumangad’s Palode, which boasted perfect conditions for the cultivation of pepper, become a major hub. As its prominence rose, so did threats from neighbouring provinces. “There was a time when the region had its own force to safeguard its territories,” said historian M G Sasibhooshan, elaborating on Palode’s significance.

As years passed, this significance too dwindled, and Palode remained relatively forgotten. It was Dr Abraham, the head of Kerala University’s Botany department, who brought the region its deserved attention. He intimated the Union and state governments about the region’s rich biodiversity and urged them to protect it. Prompt actions from both parties saw the establishment of the renowned Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute in 1979.

But what still captures people’s imagination is the fable associated with Palode. It is believed that the region was home to a powerful tribe known as Kani. Its members towered over an average human thanks in part due to the consumption of sap from a particular plant found in the region.

According to Sasibhooshan, the place likely derived its name from this. Pal means plant sap. “It could be this or something completely different,” the historian said. While the origin of the name remains ambiguous, what requires little explaining is the fact that Palode is indeed a treasure chest.



