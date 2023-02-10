Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

More sporting opportunities for central syllabus school students, promises Sports Minister

The Central School Sports Meet will be organised on a wider scale in the coming years, Abdurahiman assured.

Published: 10th February 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will take steps to ensure that students in schools affiliated to national boards are given adequate opportunities in the state’s sporting arena, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has said.

The minister was inaugurating the ‘Kerala Central School Sports Meet, 2023’ organised by the State Sports Council exclusively for students of institutions following the Central syllabus at LNCPE, Kariavattom, here on Thursday.

The minister said the government will impart the best training to the sporting talents from Central schools and give due recognition for their performance.

The Central School Sports Meet will be organised on a wider scale in the coming years, Abdurahiman assured.

State Sports Council president U Sharafali presided over the inaugural function. National Council of CBSE Schools secretary general Indira Rajan, CBSE regional director Mahesh Dharmadhikari and LNCPE director G Kishore were among those present. The meeting will conclude on Friday.

