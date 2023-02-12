Aquarium godown fire: Short circuit ruled out; fire department begins probe in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a massive fire broke out at an aquarium godown in Vazhuthacaud, the Fire and Rescue team began an investigation into the cause of the fire. The electrical inspectorate inspected the site and ruled out the possibility of a short circuit. The Fire and Rescue team will also investigate whether there was any deliberate attempt to set fire to the building.

“It has been determined that the fire did not start as a result of a short circuit. There were no plug points or traces of any electrical connections. There is a possibility that the fire was triggered due to overheating in the room owing to the welding work that took place on the premises in the morning. Since all the materials stored there were vulnerable to fire, a minor spark could be a trigger.

There were no CCTV cameras installed at the spot. We will probe all aspects and submit a report to the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services and district collector on Monday,” said Nithin Raj, Chenkalchoola fire station officer. Meanwhile, the city corporation is in a fix as the local body granted a licence to the aquarium without verifying the safety measures taken by the institution.

The structure lacked fire or safety equipment, and its brittle roof was covered with asbestos sheets. Ajil, the aquarium owner, admitted on Saturday that the building did not have any fire extinguishers. He also said the building was granted a licence by the corporation.

A senior corporation official said the civic body will inspect the spot and check whether any violations have been reported. “If any violation is found, we will definitely take action. The licence and NOC given to the building will also be scrutinised,” the official said.

The fire had broken out at a godown of a wholesale aquarium shop in Vazhuthacaud on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among residents. However, no casualties were reported. The fire broke out around 3.45pm at KS Home Aquarium, a two-storey sheet-roofed building, where ornamental fish, glass bowls, tanks, and gravel were kept.

The residents had immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services team, and three units from Chenkalchoola Fire Station were pressed into service. The fire spread to three nearby houses, and all residents were evacuated with the timely intervention of the fire and rescue services team. However, one of the houses located close to the godown was partially gutted.

Later, 13 more fire tenders from Chackai, Attingal, Vizhinjam, Neyyattinkara, and Nedumangad also rushed to the spot and contained the fire with the help of residents. The ground floor and first floor of the building were reportedly gutted. It took four hours to completely douse the fire.

