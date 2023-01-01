Restrictions on sleeper tickets during daytime

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram railway division will not issue sleeper train tickets for daytime travel. The move follows complaints on daytime sleeper ticket holders travelling on reserved seats.

The restrictions will be applicable for trains starting from Thiruvananthapuram only. However, sleeper tickets will be issued for de-reserved coaches of daytime trains starting from Thiruvananthapuram. Sleeper tickets will continue to be issued for trains from Thiruvananthapuram.

Trains with de-reserved coaches are Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai Netravati (16346), Alappuzha-Chennai Superfast (22640), Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore- Thiruvananthapuram Express (16347/16348), Chennai- Mangalore- Chennai Mail (12601/ 12602), Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore- Thiruvananthapuram Malabar (16629/16630), Mangalore- Chennai- Mangalore West Coast (22638/22637), Chennai-Kollam Ananthapuri (16723/16724), Kannur-Yeshwantpur (16528), Chennai-Alappuzha superfast (22639), Mangalore- Chennai Egmore (16160/16159), Thiruvananthapuram- Secunderabad Sabari (17229), Kanyakumari- Pune (16382), Thiruvananthapuram- Chennai (12624), Kanyakumari- Bangalore Express (16525).

