A special treat for book lovers of Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Legislature International Book Fair being held in connection with the centenary celebrations of the assembly library was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Visitors at the book fest.

By George Johnson
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Some read to be enlightened, others to be entertained. Book lovers in Thiruvananthapuram are in for a treat as the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair that began on Monday is offering them a special opportunity to explore and own a variety of books, across all genres.

The fair being held in connection with the centenary celebrations of the assembly library was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to Speaker A N Shamseer, this is the first time in the country that a state legislative assembly is hosting a book festival.

Bhairavan, an elephant, greeted the visitors at the fair on the inaugural day. Offering a variety of choices, around 124 national and international publishing houses, including Apple Books and DC Books, are part of the fair. Short stories, novels, fiction, educational books... etc, the list goes on.

Accompanied by teachers, students from Jyothis Central School and Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School visited the fair on Monday. “Many students visited the event. We anticipate more visitors in the coming days,” said K Bhaskaran, owner of Rachana Books Publishing House. 

K R Meera signs autographs for two admirers at the  Kerala Legislature
International Book Fair | B P Deepu

Print and electronic media publishing houses such as Kairali Books, Mathrubhumi and Madhyamam are showcasing their collections. A few other institutions such as Travancore Devasom, University of Kerala, and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy are also part of the fair.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the National Book Trust, is promoting books on topics like environment as well as the Prime Minister’s ‘YUVA 2.0’ Scheme, which encourages writers aged 30 and below to submit a book proposal of 10,000 words in one of the 22 official Indian languages and English. As many as 75 authors will be chosen and they will receive Rs 50,000-scholarship for six months under the scheme. “We believe the fair is the best place to promote the scheme,” said one of the volunteers.

The fair also has food stalls like the ‘Cafe Sree’ by Kudumbashree, which offer snacks and meals. 
During the inaugural event, chief guest T Padmanabhan was honoured for his comprehensive contribution to Malayalam literature. Shamseer received the book ‘K Kelappan’ from Dr Pathpika Mohan, 2022 Kendra Sahitya Academy Children’s Literature awardee, to commemorate the 75th Azadi ka Mahotsav.

Other major events included the release of the book ‘Magical Mist of Memories’ by author and magician Gopinath Muthukad. Also, various cultural programmes will be held every evening. The fair will end on January 15.

