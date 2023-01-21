Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala minister to get hydrogen-filling stations to promote green fuel

Transport secretary Biju Prabhakar highlighted the state’s previous experiences with CNG and LNG buses and how they motivated the state to shift to electric vehicles

Published: 21st January 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to promote green fuels, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Rameshwar Teli, announced that the ministry would start hydrogen-filling stations in the state. The minister also congratulated the state government for its various initiatives to promote eco-friendly fuels. He was speaking at the Evolve-2023, a conference and expo on e-mobility and alternative fuels, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Transport secretary Biju Prabhakar highlighted the state’s previous experiences with CNG and LNG buses and how they motivated the state to shift to electric vehicles.

He provided a comparison of operational expenditure between diesel and electric vehicles and about the replacement plan by bringing in 690 e-buses. Additional chief secretary K R Jyothilal emphasised on faster charging stations and fuel cells in place of lithium-ion batteries.

Transport Commissioner, S Sreejith, said that anxiety about range, battery charging, battery cost and the disposal of used batteries are some of the challenges in the transition to green fuels.

