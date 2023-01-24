City Gas project execution smooth in Kerala, says firm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is the first state in the country to secure all necessary sanctions for the City Gas project, said Abhilesh Gupta, managing director of AG & P Pratham, the company that implements the project. “The project is happening in many Indian states. But it is only in Kerala that the sanctions were obtained without any hassles,” he said during the inauguration of the LNG stations established by the company at Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram and Cherthala in Alappuzha. Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated the stations virtually. According to a statement from the minister’s office, the company has expressed willingness for investment worth Rs 2,500 crore. The Industries Department will appoint a nodal office for the project’s implementation. The LDF government that assumed power in 2021 had promised LNG stations in all districts. The new station will help in the distribution of piped gas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha. About 7.5 lakh people in these three districts will get gas connections as part of the project. It will also help in the industrial progress of these districts.