Government to fast-track work on 10 sewage plants

According to estimates, Kerala generates around 4,000 MLD of liquid waste.

Delegation led by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh having lunch arranged on the premises of Muttathara Sewage Farm in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To curb the faecal contamination of water bodies in the state, the government will set up new treatment plants. Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh on Monday said that the government has initiated efforts to set up 10 faecal sludge treatment plants across the state to address the issue.

Noting that the presence of coliform bacteria in water bodies is alarmingly high, the minister said that the setting up of these plants, which he deemed an essential step, will begin before May 31. He also urged the cooperation of political representatives of all political affiliations. According to estimates, Kerala generates around 4,000 MLD of liquid waste.

Muttathara plant gets praise
On Monday, the minister along with leaders of different parties - Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, Transport Minister Antony Rajan, Port Minister Ahamed Devarkovil, MLAs A P Anil Kumar, K P A Majeed, T P Ramakrishnan, E Chandrashekaran, K K Rema, Pramod Narayanan, Thomas K Thomas, Job Micheal, K P Mohanan and E K Vijayan visited the sewage treatment plant at Muttathara.

Appreciating the plant operations, M B Rajesh said that undisposed waste is more dangerous. He said the plant, which is located in a densely populated area, is handling liquid and sewage waste without causing any inconvenience to the public. He said similar plants should be set up in every city in Kerala.

