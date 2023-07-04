LSGD implements new transfer policy in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the local self-government department (LSGD) has implemented inter-transferability - a new transfer policy that came into effect as part of LSGD Common Service in the state.

The new transfer policy enables the department to transfer employees to any section of the three-tier panchayat system. This is the first time the department is introducing an online system for processing transfer applications from employees and other official transfers.

This is the first time in history that such an extensive relocation process has taken place, said a release issued from LSGD on Monday. The new transfer policy mandates the relocation of employees who have completed three years in the same office.

The inter-transferability policy enables employees to get a transfer from panchayat to block panchayat, district panchayat, municipality or corporation. Earlier, the LSGD had implemented the LSGD common service which merged together five departments - panchayat, rural development, urban affairs, local self-government engineering and urban-rural planning- under a single umbrella. The new system aims at ensuring people friendly and transparent service delivery system.

There are around 31,451 employees in the LSGD. As many as 13,279 employees have applied for transfer at the state and district level after the introduction of the online system.

The department has issued transfer orders for 6,316 eligible applicants who applied for state-level transfers. The processing of district-level transfers is underway, the release said.

The new transfer norms were implemented after holding discussions with the staff organisations and the association of people’s representatives at local bodies across the state, a release issued from LSGD Minister M B Rajesh said.

The minister also appreciated the employees for cooperating with the new policy and using the inter-transferability online portal.

