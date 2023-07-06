Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Between the peril and the deep blue sea

TNIE visits the Muthalapozhi harbour area, where villagers are frustrated by natural as well as official uncertainties

Published: 06th July 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 02:31 PM

Muthalapozhi harbour

Muthalapozhi fishing harbour has turned into a death trap for fishermen. A scene from the harbour mouth on Wednesday

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "It’s a death trap,” says 41-year-old fisherman Jerones Antony, who recently had a near-death experience while fishing in the turbulent sea at Muthalapozhi harbour in Anchuthengu — a place notorious for fishing boat accidents and deaths. 

“Despite the warnings and rough sea conditions, we venture into the sea, risking our lives to feed our families. This is my livelihood, and the authorities warn us not to go, but they don’t care how our families survive if we don’t go fishing.” 

Jerones, who has shifted his fishing activities to Neendakara harbour in Kollam, says he took a week’s break as he was shaken by the terrible experience at sea. “But we cannot stay out of work for long,” he adds. 

“Neendakara is nearly a two-hour journey from here, and though I can’t afford the transportation cost, I choose to go there so that I can come back to my family alive. We don’t have a place to rest there, and some days, when we return empty-handed. On such days, I suffer a loss of `8,000 to `10,000 (mainly on fuel and transport). Moreover, people there are hostile towards us.” 

Like Jerones, hundreds of fishermen are caught between life and death in their struggle for survival. They blame the unscientific breakwater constructed to facilitate Muthalapozhi Harbour for the increasing number of accidents. 

Life continues to be a struggle for 42-year-old Biju Pathros, whose boat was destroyed at Muthalapozhi three years ago. “That boat was all I had, and I lost it overnight. I suffered a financial loss of `10 lakh, and even now, I haven’t recovered from it,” he laments. 

“I tried to get a loan from Matsyafed to buy a new boat, but my request was denied. The authorities seem to be excluding us from welfare schemes. Recently, I had to pledge my house to raise money for a new boat. I have three children to feed. This is the ideal fishing season, we save the money we generate in the next three or four months to survive the entire year.” 

Poothura-native Wilfred near the remains of his house washed away by violent waves last year 

Boat accidents have become almost a daily occurrence at Muthalapozhi. The harbour is utilised by thousands of fishermen from Veli to Edava. Since the advent of the monsoon, around 10 boats have capsized or been destroyed. 

Unscientific dredging and poorly constructed breakwaters are the primary reasons behind the increasing number of accidents. “This coast has witnessed numerous lives lost, yet the authorities have failed to provide a permanent solution,” says Valerian Issac, district president of Kerala Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation.

“We have raised these issues with the ministers and officials, but nothing has been done on the ground. If the authorities continue to ignore us, more accidents will occur and we will continue to remain in penury.”

Eroding shorelines, exacerbated by erratic weather conditions and cyclone formation resulting from climate change, continue to bring misery to hundreds of fishermen’s families. The persistent threat of sea incursion looms large over a significant section of families in Anchuthengu, and the fear of displacement haunts them.

Lousie S, 46, a beneficiary of the Punargeham scheme which offers Rs 10 lakh for land purchase and home construction to those living within 50m of the sea, continues her wait for the first allotment. 
“It’s been one year, and I am yet to receive any funds. Now, the party who sold the land to me is asking for it back as I have failed to pay the dues,” she says. 

“I have three daughters. We don’t want to live in fear. We have moved to a relative’s place now.” 
According to Sheema Lenin, the ward member of Anchuthengu Junction, people are unable to relocate due to the delay in receiving the promised funds from the government. 

“Around 200 families in my ward are under the threat of sea incursion. I will lose my home this season,” she says. “There are many beneficiaries in my ward who are unable to complete the construction of their homes because of the significant delays in receiving assistance from the government. They have nowhere else to go.” 

