Rs 24 crore boost for Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme in Thiruvananthapuram

Funds will be disbursed among 6 corps, 56 municipalities that utilised 60% of previous grants

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has sanctioned Rs 24.4 crore to various urban local bodies for payment of wages under the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. The funds will be disbursed among six corporations and 56 municipalities that have utilised 60% of the previous grants. 

The Finance Department’s Budget Allocation & Monitoring System (BAMS)  application will be used for the disbursal of the funds. At the beginning of the current fiscal, Rs 29.85 crore was allotted to urban local bodies. Since Rs 23 crore was already utilised, the government decided to release more funds in the second quarter of the current fiscal. 

A total of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked in the state budget for Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme which was the first such initiative for urban areas by any state government. LSG Minister M B Rajesh said local bodies should focus on new areas especially related to waste management. He noted that the employment guarantee scheme played a major role in the development of urban areas.

As part of the Rs 113.93 crore scheme, 41.11 lakh work days were guaranteed in the 2022-23 fiscal in the state. In 2015-16, the expenditure was Rs 7.48 crore and only 3 lakh work days could be guaranteed. The budgetary allocation also rose tenfold from Rs 15 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 150 crore at present. According to the minister, the scheme has registered phenomenal growth over the past seven years. 

A total of 2.79 lakh families have registered under the employment guarantee scheme. Of them, 96,000 are fully dependent on the scheme. Works under the scheme are mostly related to waste management, conservation of water bodies, afforestation, construction of houses under LIFE Mission and PM Awas Yojana and animal husbandry.

Since 2019-20, dairy farmers have also been brought under the ambit of the scheme. The farmers should have more than two cattle and provide at least 10 litres of milk daily to the dairy cooperative to be part of the scheme.

