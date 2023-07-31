KMRL likely to announce metro rail model in Thiruvananthapuram within one month

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the implementing agency of the proposed metro project in the capital, is likely to announce the metro model, if it’s a medium or light metro within a month. Sources close to the KMRL said the ongoing study for the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) will give clarity on which kind of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) is suitable for Thiruvananthapuram.

On Saturday, a stakeholders’ meeting led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty was held in the capital to discuss the draft Comprehensive Mobility Report (CMP) prepared by UMTC (Urban Mass Transit Company) Limited. The meeting also observed that the traffic system in the city needs an overhaul with the introduction of a new metro system in the district.

“AAR shall be submitted within a month, and this report will suggest what kind of MRTS would be suitable for Thiruvananthapuram. It includes the proposed metro rail project here. Already the CMP has identified the MRTS corridor. It will also be discussed in the next follow-up meetings to be scheduled in the coming days,” a senior official with the KMRL said.

As per the CMP report, the city needs a comprehensive overhaul of the traffic system and parking facilities. The report also identified high-demand mobility corridors in the district for the proposed system. The first corridor for MRTS is 27.4km long, spanning from Technocity (Pallipuram) to Pallichal via Karamana and Nemom. The next corridor is from Kazhakootam to Killippalam via Enchakkal, which is 14.7km long.

This will cater to the transportation needs of commuters who rely on the NH66 bypass. The other extension corridors in Phase II are from Pallichal to Neyattinkara (11.1km), Technocity to Mangalapuram (3.7km) and Enchakkal to Vizhinjam (14.7km).

Unique transportation system to be implemented

Meanwhile, Sivankutty said during the meeting that a comprehensive and unique transportation system will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram. The minister said the metro rail and multi-level parking facilities should be implemented for the transportation development of the city. He also stated that a comprehensive transport project is being planned to be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Neyyattinkara municipality and eight village panchayats in the first phase.

In the discussion, it was decided to examine the possibilities of bringing the women and child-friendly corridor, Vizhinjam project, airport-connected transport development, elevated highway, and upgrading of Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, and Kochuveli railway stations under the comprehensive transport plan. It was also decided to organise a presentation and follow-up discussions at the local government level. A question-and-answer session was also organised for the draft report.

MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, V K Prashanth, District Collector Geromic George, city police commissioner C H Nagaraju, KMRL projects division director M P Ram Niwas, general manager of design department Ajit Nair, people’s representatives and officials of local bodies in Thiruvananthapuram district were present.

Corridors

The first corridor for MRTS is 27.4km long, spanning from Technocity (Pallipuram) to Pallichal via Karamana and Nemom

The next corridor is from Kazhakootam to Killippalam via Enchakkal, which is 14.7km long

The other corridors in Phase II are from Pallichal to Neyattinkara (11.1km), Technocity to Mangalapuram (3.7km) and Enchakkal to Vizhinjam (14.7km)



