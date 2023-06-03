Startups propose innovative tech solutions to civic issues in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to integrate advanced technologies into the development of the city’s infrastructure, startups in Technopark have proposed a GPS-enabled waste disposal tracking system and a smart vehicle parking system.

The selected startups from the IT park ideated the proposals in an online meeting led by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) here on Friday. SCTL is the special purpose vehicle formed for implementing Smart City projects.

The meeting, which was the first of its kind in the state, aimed to bring in new ideas and innovations from the startups. As many as 25 startups, registered under the Kerala Startup Mission, put forth their proposals in the nearly two-hour-long session with SCTL CEO Arun K Vijayan.

The integration of these advanced technologies will be done in a phased manner. The SCTL has directed the startups to have a concrete proposal by the end of this month. The projects that will be rolled out in the first phase will be finalised in August. The meeting on Friday reinforced the need for technology to solve civic issues. “There were many ideas mooted by the startups. Of these, the GPS-enabled waste disposal tracking and smart parking systems were impressive. We have also heard other proposals from the startups, such as public user interface systems and mobile app solutions.

We are also planning to have a single-point mobile app so that people can avail themselves of the services from their mobile phones. However, we have asked the startups to come up with a proposal by this month’s end. We will verify the proposals and finalise them within three months,” Arun K Vijayan told TNIE.He also pointed out that there will be meetings with citizens to hear their valuable suggestions for the city’s development. “Their suggestions and instructions will also be considered,” Arun added.The SCTL will associate with the KSUM for the implementation of new projects.

