Thiruvananthapuram residents raise a stink after NH66 bypass drains turn into dumpyard

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rampant dumping of waste into drains running along the NH-66 bypass from Akkulam to Chackai and from Muttathara to Mukkola near Kovalam is continuing to cause inconvenience residents living on either side of the stretch.

The residents said people arriving in trucks, cars and even motorcycles are dumping garbage in large plastic bags. This is affecting their health and also creating a nightmare for motorists, said the residents, who are demanding that the drains be closed between the main carriageway and service roads.

Vinil Kumar, CPM Attipra local committee secretary who lives in the locality, said dumping of waste in the drains has become a regular affair now. Residents living on either side of the stretches are on the receiving end, he said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which used to remove garbage and cleaned the area regularly, has stopped doing so, adding to the residents’ woes. Meanwhile, the four-member squad formed by the city corporation to nab people dumping waste in the drains at night is also focusing only on the city. The corporation maintains that removing the garbage from the drains is the NHAI’s job.

“People have been suffering for a long time. Earlier, NHAI took the initiative to remove the garbage. But it has not done so for the past few months. Now, waste has accumulated and clogged the drain. When it rains, the waste will enter the premises of the nearby houses, and when the monsoon gains strength, the situation will worsen. The authorities should take immediate action,” Vinil said.

Muttathara residents, who have raised several complaints in this regard, are worried about exposure to communicable diseases due to rampant dumping of waste.

“The authorities did not take any action against the offenders. When we approached the corporation with a complaint, they assured swift action, but nothing has happened,” said Muttathara resident P Sasidharan.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation secretary Binu Francis said the squads formed by the civic body are active only within the city due to insufficient manpower. “It is the NHAI’s responsibility to remove the garbage from the drains. They should take measures to cover the drains,” Francis said.

NHAI project director Deba Prasad Sahoo told TNIE that the issue will be escalated and he would hold discussions with the district administration to resolve it as soon as possible.

“NHAI alone cannot handle the garbage issue, as it is a tedious process to clean the drains whenever waste is dumped. Primarily, we cannot close the drains. Their maintenance will also be difficult. The drains have been built to ensure free flow of water, not for throwing waste. So, people should be made aware about this. We will escalate the matter to the district collector and will also hold talks with the corporation if possible,” Sahoo said.

