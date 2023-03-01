Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Orthoherb oil, tablet under scanner for repeated violations of drug law 

The rule mandates that the manufacturer must apply for separate approval for different advertisements.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Orthoherb Tablet

Orthoherb Tablet. Image used fro representational purpose (Photo | Amazon.in)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Drugs Control Department has pulled up Pankajakasturi Herbals (Pvt) Ltd for repeated violations of drug law in promoting Orthoherb Oil and Orthoherb Tablet. The deputy drugs controller (ayurveda) sent a show-cause notice for not cancelling the licence given to manufacture these products, on February 22. 

The company has been given 15 days’ time to respond, failing which the drug controller warned of cancelling the licence without prior notice. The action was taken on the basis of a petition filed by Kannur-based health activist, Dr Babu K V.  

According to the reply to an RTI application, the drug regulator found that the ayurveda manufacturer did not seek permission before advertising its products, under rule 170 (2) of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940. The rule mandates that the manufacturer must apply for separate approval for different advertisements. The show-cause notice was issued after the drug regulator found the response given by the manufacturer on December 20 unsatisfactory.

According to Dr Babu, the manufacturer violated various laws under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940, Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable advertisement) Act 1954, and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Section 3(d) of DMR(OA) 1954 prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. Orthoherb claims to cure rheumatism which is number 43 as per the scheduled drugs under the section, said Dr Babu. Under Section 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, the manufacturer should seek the approval of the drug licensing authority before advertising products in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drugs Control Department Orthoherb Oil and Orthoherb Tablet.
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp