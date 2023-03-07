All roads lead to Attukal pongala in Trivandrum

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of women devotees from all walks of life will take part in the Attukal pongala on Tuesday. The capital is already bursting at the seams with the influx of devotees, visitors and tourists, all here to bask in the splendour of the festival.

Coming after a two-year lull on account of the pandemic, the festival is likely to attract a huge crowd. Authorities are expecting a 40% spike in the number of participants. Last year, the pongala festival was celebrated in a low-key manner, confirmed to homes. Now, the city streets are thronged by devotees. Bricks for setting up the hearth are already seen lining the footpaths of all major roads leading to the temple.

The proceeding of the pongala offering will begin at 10.30 am, with the chief priest of the temple lighting the stove with fire brought from the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The sprinkling of the holy water (nivedyam) on the pongala offerings will happen at 2.30 pm. The ten-day-long festival will conclude on March 15.

Health and first-aid

As many as 725 organisations have been given registration for ‘Annadanam’ on pongala day. The food safety authorities have deployed five special squads to ensure food safety during the festival.

“We have given instruction for those doing ‘annadanam’ to avoid stocking food for long hours and prepare it fresh for the devotees. We have given strict warning to use water supplied by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA),” said an official of Food Safety. The official said that the raw materials and water samples are being collected regularly.

PICS: B P Deepu

“We have banned the sale of food items without proper labels, and we have also issued an advisory for the devotees to not consume the same,” the official said. Food safety helplines 8943346181, 8943346582, 1800 425 1125, 8943346526

The health department has also made elaborate arrangements to ensure proper medical aid for the devotees. An official said that around 30 ambulances would be stationed at several places across the city to provide medical assistance to the devotees. “The district medical office has mobilised ten ambulances. IMA and private hospitals have agreed to provide around 20 ambulances on the pongala day,” the official said.

Transportation

To ensure smooth transportation for women taking part in the pongala festival, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate special services on Tuesday. The service will be conducted from 11 key points of the city.

In an effort to ensure hassle-free commute, Indian Railways too will conduct special services. A special train from Nagercoil Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central has been arranged. The train departs at 3.30am and will reach the capital at 5.30am.

It will halt at Nagercoil Town, Virani Alur, Eraniel, Palliyadi, Kuzithurai, Kuzithurai West, Parassala, Dhanuvachapuram, Amaravila, Neyyatinkara, Balaramapuram and Nemom. Two more trains - namely the Ananthapuri Daily Express (16824) starting from Kollam, and Kanyakumari-Punalur daily - will augment services and will halt at all stations.

Key points from where KSRTC will operate special services and the route

Near PRS Hospital - Pappanamcode - Oorattambalam, Kattakada, Kanjiramkulam, Poovar, Nagarcoil, Neyyatinkara sector

Paruthikuzhi, Aryankuzhy, Kamaleswaram Road - Vizhinjam - Poovar - Kaliyakkavila sector

Fort Highschool Ground - Pettah - Kannamoola - Kesavadasapuram sector

East Fort Bus stand - Vattiyoorkavu - Peroorkada - Nedumangad sector

Thiruvananthapuram Central, Bakery Jn, Vazhuthacaud - NH, long distance service via MC road, Kilimanoor, Attingal, Nedumangad, Kattakada, Nagercoil sector

Maruthoorkadavu - Pappanamcode sector

Vazhapally Road - Attakulangara - Kannamoola - Pothencode, Valiyathura, Perumathura sector

DPI, Vazhuthacaud - Bakery - Kattakada - Vellanad, Nedumangad sector

Statue - NH, MC Sector

PMG, Vikas Bhavan - services via NH, MC Road

Vellayambalam - Aryanad, Nedumangad, Vithura, Palode, Vellanadu, Kulathupuzha sector

Fire helpline

0471-2333101, 101

Cleaning arrangements

As many as 2,200 sanitation workers will be deployed for the post-pongala cleanup. According to officials, the entire city will be cleaned up within a few hours after the pongala.

Fire safety

The Fire Department has come up with elaborate arrangements for pongala day on Tuesday. In an effort to ensure timely response to fire mishaps and other accidents, the department has divided the festival zone into five sectors and has opened a control room at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple premises for better coordination. The five sectors where the department has planned its operations are Attukal, Killipalam, East Fort, Thampanoor and the city outer sector. High-pressure pump points have been arranged at Padmanabha Swami Temple, Aryasala Temple and Padassery Palam.

