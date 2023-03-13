50 bridges in Kerala to be illuminated to woo tourists: Public Works Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from foreign countries, fifty bridges in the state will be illuminated to woo tourists, said Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas. He was inaugurating a bridge at Pazhakutty near Nedumangad on Sunday.

“The PWD has constructed 50 bridges in the state in the past two years. The work on 144 small and big bridges is also in progress. Besides that, construction work worth Rs 1,208 crore is going on. The government aims to utilise the tourism potential of the bridges for which 50 bridges in the state will be lit by next year under the leadership of MLAs in collaboration with cooperatives, public sector organisations and private individuals,” Riyas said.

Meanwhile, the main road passing through the Nedumangad and Vamanapuram constituencies is being reconstructed from Pazhakutti to Mukampalamood, the first reach of the Pazhakutty-Mangalapuram road. The 19-km long road is being constructed under the KIIFB project. The construction of the Pazhakutty bridge was completed in the first reach. About 70 percent of the first phase of work has been completed, Riyas said.

Food Minister G R Anil presided over the function. Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali welcomed the gathering. Representatives of panchayats, political parties, and others took part.

