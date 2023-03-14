Sreekaryam flyover construction likely to begin in two months

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the Sreekaryam flyover as part of the proposed metro rail project in the state capital is expected to begin in two months as the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) – the implementing agency of the project – is likely to invite a tender this month. The demolition of the buildings as part of the construction of the 535-metre-long flyover is nearing completion and is expected to be completed in a month.

According to a source, around 85% of the demolition work has been completed, with only 10 buildings remaining to be razed. The KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) has already approved the fund for the project based on KMRL’s request.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE that the proceedings to call a tender for the project are progressing. “We hope that the tender can be floated this month. Once the proceedings are completed, we can start the construction,” he said.

The demolition of the buildings, which began in July, was moving at a slow pace. Buildings owned by 168 landowners are being razed to acquire land for the flyover. So far, the demolition work is being carried out based on four tenders floated by the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd. (KRTL), the agency which was first assigned to implement the project.

Currently, the study on preparing the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) to identify the suitable model for the proposed metro rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode is progressing. The preparation of the CMP is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Earlier, the KMRL had written to the district administrations and mayors of both cities, seeking support and assistance in completing the project. Once the flyover is commissioned, the traffic congestion at Sreekaryam and Pongumoodu will be reduced to some extent.

The dispute over land acquisition for the flyover project was resolved recently and the distribution of compensation has also kick-started. The district administration has acquired 1.34 hectares from 168 private parties in Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, and Pangappara villages. A total of Rs 70 crore sanctioned by the KIIFB was set aside for acquiring land for the flyover.

Pattom flyover alignment yet to get approval

Meanwhile, the alignment of the Pattom flyover is yet to be approved by the KMRL. As per the alignment, the 1.14-km four-lane flyover will start near the PSC headquarters and end near Plamoodu.

Behera said the alignment needs to get approval from KIIFB first.

“Since KMRL has taken up the work, it is its responsibility to continue the proceedings. However, the work, including the tender proceedings, will begin soon once the alignment is approved by the implementing agency,” said MLA V K Prasanth.

The land acquisition for the project has been completed and compensation awarded to landowners. The flyover is expected to be commissioned within two years. Since the stretch is already wide, the revenue department had to acquire only 23 cents of land for the project.

Back in 2016, the government had given the green signal for constructing flyovers at Sreekaryam, Pattom, and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore as part of the proposed metro rail project. According to land acquisition rules, the value of the land being acquired for the Sreekaryam flyover is fixed at Rs 21 lakh per cent for those who surrendered their land willingly and Rs 18 lakh per cent for others. The work on the proposed flyover at Ulloor has reached nowhere, and the land acquisition is yet to begin.

AT A GLANCE

Around 85% of the demolition work completed, with only 10 buildings remaining to be razed

Proceedings to call a tender for the project are progressing

Preparation of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan expected to be completed by month-end

