Server breakdown: KSFE transactions hit for 2nd day, customers return disappointed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of customers of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) were left disappointed on Thursday, after transactions were suspended in all branches for the second consecutive day, reportedly due to a server breakdown.

To make things worse, the staff do not know when the issue will be solved. “I wanted to withdraw money from my savings account. On Wednesday, when I visited the local branch, the staff asked me to come on Thursday. When I returned on Thursday morning, they asked me to come back in the afternoon.

After I visited the branch for the third time, they asked me to come on Friday,” said a customer from Thiruvananthapuram. Heated arguments were witnessed in some branches on Thursday when customers, mostly those who were on their second visit, had to return empty-handed.

As the KSFE does not have an online transaction or ATM facility for SB accounts, customers have to visit the branches in person to withdraw money. Instalment payments for chitties were also hit. Auctions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday were postponed. The corporation’s KSFE website was also down on Thursday.

KSFE chairman Varadarajan told TNIE that he does not know about the issue and was participating in CPM state secretary M V Govindan’ s Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha. KSFE managing director V P Subramanian was unavailable for comment.

