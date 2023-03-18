Smiling portrait: A special gift for President Murmu from a BUDS student

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Friday, when minister M B Rajesh presented President Droupadi Murmu with her portrait at the civic reception organised by the state government in her honour in Thiruvananthapuram, it was a proud moment for the BUDS Paradise Special School Thirunelly in Wayanad district.

The portrait created through the medium of pencil drawing was an artistic work of Master Aju V J, a 13-year-old student of the school who suffers from autism spectrum disorder. Elated to see his student’s artwork being celebrated was the principal of the school, Ashique C S. “It is a special moment for all special children of our state and beyond when Aju’s work was presented to the President. The act was a message to society that they are not a category that should be marginalised but rather treated equally with support and respect for their skills. I wish Aju could have presented it directly to the President with his own hands. We were not able to attend the event due to security reasons,” says Ashique on the other end of the telephone call.

According to him, Aju has 55% of autism and has been into drawing since a toddler where he has been active in the district and state-level art competitions for special children.

He is skilled in copying the photographs or models given to him rather than drawing from his mind says Ashique. “Aju caught the attention of the Kudumbashree Mission at the recently held State Buds School Kalolsavam organised by them at Wayanad. During the art competition at the fest, he got mood swings and failed to complete his drawing but the partial painting got noticed for its perfection by the invigilators who were from the Kudumbashree Mission. Thus they inquired us to make Aju draw a portrait of a smiling face of our President to offer as a gift to her.”

The art practice has made an improvement in Aju’s behaviour, the principal added. “Art is more like a therapy for him as he will sit for hours with his artworks and is very keen on digital media too.

He learns art by browsing YouTube and online platforms through computers in the school as he hails from a financially poor family. Siddharth, a plus two student of Mananthavadi Government Higher Secondary School, who visits the BUDS school for social work, imparted basic drawing lessons to Aju. He will draw only if he likes and is in good mood without being forced,” says Ashique. Aju is the younger son of Vattakavunkal Jomon, a daily wage labourer and housewife Jisha of Kattikulam Eturkunnu.

